'It's cool I saved my family': Little girl raises robbery alarm before dramatic citizen's arrest

A 25-year-old bricklayer from Baldivis chased down an alleged burglar after the alarm was raised by a brave six-year-old girl.

In this footage, a man stands looking relaxed and in control - but he has just chased a strange man out of his home.

The alleged intruder lies on the ground, and police are on the way.

When Tamara heard her six-year-old daughter Kayleigh screaming, she knew something was seriously wrong.

"I saw a man at the kitchen diner, he grabbed mum's keys and her purse," Kayleigh said.

"My heart sank, it was one of those screams you can tell [is] really important, something terrible's happened," Tamara said.

Panicked, the alleged intruder made a dash through the back door and over the fence.

But Tamara's 25-year-old partner James chased the alleged thief down a lane.

He dragged him back to the front of their home and waited for the police.

"He didn't think twice," Tamara said.

"You know, the bloke was easily two feet taller than him and it would have been a confronting situation to be in."

Until now, Tamara says they have always felt safe in their own home, but the terrifying ordeal has made them consider installing security cameras.

She said it would give them the peace of mind they now need and hopefully prevent future break-ins.

A 23-year-old man was remanded in custody today, charged with stealing and aggravated burglary.

As for Kayleigh, the hero who raised the alarm, she's pretty happy.

"It was really really really cool that I saved my own family," she said.

