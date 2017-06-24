Perth toddler undergoes surgery after her skull was crushed in accident

A Perth toddler has undergone emergency surgery after a metal gate snapped off its hinges and crushed her skull.

Sophie Brown underwent surgery at Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday after her parents watched helplessly as a heavy metal gate slammed her head into concrete at the family’s Gosnells rental home.

Sophie’s father Marc said his daughter tried to open the gate before it snapped off and “crushed her.”

“I’ve basically got no more tears to cry,” he said.

“It’s just shattering to see your daughter like that and not being able to help her.”

Sophie underwent a three-hour operation to remove part of her skull off her brain after it was lodged there following the accident.

She has also suffered a minor stroke since surgery.

Mr Brown and his family no longer want to rent the property, as it’s a constant reminder of Sophie’s accident.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” he said.

“It’s devastating, I’m heartbroken.”

He has since reached out to the Department of Commerce for help.

According to KidSafe, almost 20,000 WA children are treated at Princess Margaret Hospital each year for injuries suffered at home.