News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Perth toddler undergoes surgery after her skull was crushed in accident

Yahoo7 News /

A Perth toddler has undergone emergency surgery after a metal gate snapped off its hinges and crushed her skull.

Real life 'Up' woman refuses to leave her home
1:51

Real life 'Up' woman refuses to leave her home
Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
15:38

Bear Rescue Broadcast Live on Facebook
0301_1800_MEL-MustangSally
1:39

Sally Capp confirms she will stand for Melbourne Lord Mayor
Manafort arrives at federal court for arraignment
0:20

Manafort arrives at federal court for arraignment
Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
5:51

Real Life Bear Hugs - From Real Bears!
US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
1:03

US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
0209_1800_SYD-ChildcareCrash
2:21

Crisis averted at Sydney children’s centre

Thanksgiving Means Great Television
UK property funds take more Brexit hits
1:50

UK property funds take more Brexit hits
Protesters return to Ferguson streets after police officer resigns
0:27

Protesters return to Ferguson streets after police officer resigns
0816_1600_nat_salim
0:32

Mehajer loses legal battle over appointment of administrators
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Pledge Up to $1 Million Dollars to DonorsChoose
16:53

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Pledge Up to $1 Million Dollars to DonorsChoose
 

Sophie Brown underwent surgery at Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday after her parents watched helplessly as a heavy metal gate slammed her head into concrete at the family’s Gosnells rental home.

Sophie’s father Marc said his daughter tried to open the gate before it snapped off and “crushed her.”

“I’ve basically got no more tears to cry,” he said.

The toddler has had to undergo surgery to have part of her skull removed from her brain. Source: 7 News

“It’s just shattering to see your daughter like that and not being able to help her.”

Sophie underwent a three-hour operation to remove part of her skull off her brain after it was lodged there following the accident.

She has also suffered a minor stroke since surgery.

Mr Brown and his family no longer want to rent the property, as it’s a constant reminder of Sophie’s accident.

The gate came off its hinges and crushed her. Source: 7 News

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” he said.

“It’s devastating, I’m heartbroken.”

He has since reached out to the Department of Commerce for help.

According to KidSafe, almost 20,000 WA children are treated at Princess Margaret Hospital each year for injuries suffered at home.

Source: 7 News

Back To Top