Social media account claims Aussie jail escapee in Amsterdam

A Perth man who escaped from a Bali prison is on the run in Amsterdam, according to a social media account believed to be his.

Shaun Davidson was among four escapees from Kerobokan prison on Monday through a tunnel underneath the jail walls.

Now, a Facebook account believed to belong to him, going under the name Matthew Rageone Ridler, claims he’s “living the dream” in the Netherlands.

He also reportedly checked in to Club Air Amsterdam and posted, “Closing time where’s all the ladies at”.

The private posts were shared to news outlets by friends of Davidson.

It is unclear where Davidson actually is.

News Corp has reported Amsterdam police have said they were “willing and able” to track down fugitives, even though they did not comment on Davidson specifically.

“If we only have slight information about fugitives we are always willing and able to trace somebody down,” an Amsterdam police spokesman said.

“We do that a lot with British fugitives,” he said.

It’s not the first time a fugitive has used Facebook while on the run.

In December last year Adelaide man Conan Taylor took police on a weeklong manhunt, posting photos of country pubs and venues.

The 36-year-old was eventually arrested at Blakeview after he allegedly held a gun at a police officer during a traffic stop at Kadina.

In 2012 a Brisbane burglar was arrested was arrested after uploading a photo to Facebook.

While on the run, Anthony Marks posed outside Queensland Police Headquarters.

But while police failed to arrest him in front of HQ he was found at the Aspley Hotel in front of a poker machine minutes after updating his status.

The 21-year-old was convicted on 10 charges including burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.