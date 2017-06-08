Mystery of WA SOS sign solved

The mystery behind an SOS sign found in a remote part of WA has been solved.

The sign, made from rocks, was seen by a pilot flying over Swift Bay near Kalumburu last month.

The West Australian reports, a story on the BBC prompted a man to contact Kalumburu police.

He said his brother Robert made the sign in 2013 when his yacht was stranded in the area.

Kalumburu Acting Senior Sergeant Dave Rudd told The West Australian he had only spoken to Robert via email.

But he gathered he and a friend were stranded there for a few days before being rescue by a passing yacht.

The pair reportedly were attacked by crocodiles twice and survived on fresh water they found nearby.

“He said after three days they saw a plane flying overhead and realised the SOS sign couldn’t be seen from the air,” he said.

He said the pair were lucky they were found, and the sign remained in place long after their rescue..