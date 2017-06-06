Shocking footage has emerged of a brawl at a footy match in Perth where bricks, bottles and other objects are hurled between spectators.

Bottles, bricks thrown at Perth footy match brawl

Police were called to the Medina Oval around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon where the Kwinana Knights Football Club was competing against the Rossmoyne Amateur Football Club.

The fight broke out between two groups of spectators before one man attempted to involve a player on the field, according to WA Today.

A witness said the incident became more serious when an armed man arrived in a four wheel drive armed with a baseball bat, bottles, bricks and nunchucks.

"Then they started throwing objects, and cars of innocent bystanders were being smashed," the witness said.

"I was in the middle, but when the cars started being hit I decided I needed to move myself and my children extremely quickly - it escalated very fast."

Police were called to the scene and confirmed bottles and rocks were thrown between the groups, but not at officers.

The game had to be cancelled as a 27-year-old man was arrested on charges of "going armed in public so as to cause fear".

The Kwinana Knights Football Club later posted a message on Facebook saying they were disappointed at the brawl but that the team had not been directly involved in the incident.

"The Kwinana Knights Football Club would like to acknowledge that an unfortunate incident occurred yesterday on the sidelines during a break in play of the league game which in turn resulted in the game having to be abandoned," the statement read.

"This was a dispute between families in the area and had nothing to do with the football club whatsoever.

"We are disappointed that it happened at our ground as we pride ourselves on being a family oriented football club and would like to ensure to everyone that this is not a usual occurrence."

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.