News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Two bodies found on Bribie Island in Qld (clone 39615603)
Bodies of man and woman found washed up on beach in 'suspicious' circumstances

Man miraculously survives intense van blaze after fiery crash

Yahoo7 News /

Footage has emerged of the moment a man’s van burst into flames following a crash in Mandurah.

0918_2000_wa_dale
1:17

Former AFL star sentenced to jail
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_1800_qld_thieves
0:28

Man goes to great lengths to get car back from thieves
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
0227_1800_syd_cars
0:23

A million more cars to be recalled over faulty airbags
0227_sun_news
9:44

News Headlines: Tuesday 27 February
0225_1800_syd_truck
1:42

New campaign to rethink road safety
0224_sun_news
6:53

News Headlines: Saturday 24 February
US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
1:03

US bank halts NRA credit card, car rental firm ends discount
0218_1800_PER-Truckie
1:16

Truck driver reveals frightening moment he narrowly dodged a crash
0915_0500_nat_uber
0:25

Uber launches self-driving cars
 

The 62-year-old was driving along Pinjarra Road when he crashed into the rear of a stationary car with its hazard lights on.

The collision sent the car in front of him 30 metres forward, giving both passengers in it whiplash, while his van erupted into a four-wheeled inferno.

Luckily the driver made it out alive. Source: 7 News

Smoke billowed through the air as the man was helped, disoriented, but alive, from his car by an off-duty paramedic.

Witness Ra Witehira told 7 News the man had burns all over his shoulders.

“His shirt was pretty much burnt to shreds,” he said.

The van collided with a stationary car in front of it (left). Source: 7 News

“He had fallen out so I just picked him up.

“He was burning a bit [so I] had to pat him down.

“[He was] very lucky.”

Workers at a car dealership across the road tried to douse the blaze with a fire extinguisher but it was too intense.

The driver is currently in a stable condition. Source: 7 News

By the time fire fighters arrived there wasn’t much left of the van.

Luckily, its driver is in a stable condition in hospital.

He’s suffered burns to 30 per cent of his body.

Back To Top