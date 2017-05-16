Man miraculously survives intense van blaze after fiery crash

Footage has emerged of the moment a man’s van burst into flames following a crash in Mandurah.

The 62-year-old was driving along Pinjarra Road when he crashed into the rear of a stationary car with its hazard lights on.

The collision sent the car in front of him 30 metres forward, giving both passengers in it whiplash, while his van erupted into a four-wheeled inferno.

Smoke billowed through the air as the man was helped, disoriented, but alive, from his car by an off-duty paramedic.

Witness Ra Witehira told 7 News the man had burns all over his shoulders.

“His shirt was pretty much burnt to shreds,” he said.

“He had fallen out so I just picked him up.

“He was burning a bit [so I] had to pat him down.

“[He was] very lucky.”

Workers at a car dealership across the road tried to douse the blaze with a fire extinguisher but it was too intense.

By the time fire fighters arrived there wasn’t much left of the van.

Luckily, its driver is in a stable condition in hospital.

He’s suffered burns to 30 per cent of his body.