Woman caught driving 'more than eight times' legal limit in Perth

Road safety experts have slammed a Perth woman who was allegedly caught driving more than eight times the legal blood alcohol limit.

It's alleged members of the public rushed to pulled the keys out of the woman's ignition moments after she lost control and crashed over a median strip in Leeming at 4.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.

It's alleged police received a number of phone calls from motorists concerned about the woman's erratic driving on the Kwinana Freeway.

The woman failed to negotiate a bend on the off-ramp from the Freeway and crashed a VW Golf onto the verge.

According to witnesses, the woman tried to drive away from the Farrington Road crash before her keys were taken and police arrived.

The 30-year-old Trigg woman was taken to Murdoch Police Station, where she allegedly blew 0.404 - one of the highest ever recordings across the country.

Road Safety Commission spokesperson Chris Adams slammed the woman for getting behind the wheel.

"It's just a risk, not only to herself, but the community as well," he said.

"We are appalled by that sort of behaviour."

The woman was disqualified from driving immediately.

It comes just one day after a Perth mother was allegedly caught more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit with two children in the car.

Police stopped the woman in Karrinyup, where she allegedly blew 0.259.