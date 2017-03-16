News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down
Passengers left trapped mid-air as Dreamworld ride breaks down

Woman caught driving 'more than eight times' legal limit in Perth

Yahoo7 News /

Road safety experts have slammed a Perth woman who was allegedly caught driving more than eight times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Father of four meets stem cell donor who saved his life
1:52

Father of four meets stem cell donor who saved his life
0310_1800_ADL-Pharma
1:34

Pharmacies now offering proof of illness for work sick days
Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
1:47

Abortion to be illegal? Mike Pence’s prediction enrages Newsroom readers
0301_1800_qld_speed
1:34

M1 speed traps anger motorists
0301_tms_m1
1:14

Gold Coast M1 traffic changes begin today
Trump aides say U.S. forces can legally stay in Syria, Iraq indefinitely
1:33

Trump aides say U.S. forces can legally stay in Syria, Iraq indefinitely
0308_1800_PER-WAteen
1:46

Mum issues first aid safety message
1210_1800_sa_prison
1:28

Police bust Yatala prison visitors
New Study Suggests Lowering Top Blood Pressure Number Reduces the Risk of Heart Attack
1:01

New Study Suggests Lowering Top Blood Pressure Number Reduces the Risk of Heart Attack
Mexicans show support for gay marriage
0:50

Mexicans show support for gay marriage
Why wasn't Harvey Weinstein charged in 2015?
2:40

Why wasn't Harvey Weinstein charged in 2015?
1122_1800_wa_blaze
1:12

Elderly woman’s home destroyed in fire
 

It's alleged members of the public rushed to pulled the keys out of the woman's ignition moments after she lost control and crashed over a median strip in Leeming at 4.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.

It's alleged police received a number of phone calls from motorists concerned about the woman's erratic driving on the Kwinana Freeway.

The woman failed to negotiate a left turn and crashed straight through the intersection. Picture: 7 News

The woman failed to negotiate a bend on the off-ramp from the Freeway and crashed a VW Golf onto the verge.

According to witnesses, the woman tried to drive away from the Farrington Road crash before her keys were taken and police arrived.

The 30-year-old Trigg woman was taken to Murdoch Police Station, where she allegedly blew 0.404 - one of the highest ever recordings across the country.

The woman allegedly blew 0.404. Picture: 7 News

Road Safety Commission spokesperson Chris Adams slammed the woman for getting behind the wheel.

"It's just a risk, not only to herself, but the community as well," he said.

"We are appalled by that sort of behaviour."

The woman crashed onto the roadside verge. Picture: 7 News

The woman was disqualified from driving immediately.

It comes just one day after a Perth mother was allegedly caught more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit with two children in the car.

Police stopped the woman in Karrinyup, where she allegedly blew 0.259.

Back To Top