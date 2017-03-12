Man seen running from submerged car, woman's body found inside

A woman’s body has been found in a car that plunged into the harbour in WA’s south.

Police divers made the grim discovery on Saturday after a Ford sedan crashed into Bunbury’s Point Casuarina just before 5am on Saturday.

A witness reported seeing the car plunge into the ocean before a man emerged and took off.

Police are now working to identify the woman, who is aged in her 40s.

“At this point in time, Major Crash are attending the scene and inquiries will be made into the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident,” superintendent Mick Sutherland said.

Emergency crews were able to remove the fully submerged car from the water on Saturday afternoon.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who may have seen the man flee the scene to come forward.

“(He was) approximately 30 to 35 years of age, 180 centimetres tall, with long shoulder-length hair and at the time he was wearing jeans and a checked shirt.”



The vehicle will be forensically examined as part of a coronial investigation.



Anyone with information on the crash should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.