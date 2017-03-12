News

Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

Man seen running from submerged car, woman's body found inside

Yahoo7 News /

A woman’s body has been found in a car that plunged into the harbour in WA’s south.

Police divers made the grim discovery on Saturday after a Ford sedan crashed into Bunbury’s Point Casuarina just before 5am on Saturday.

A witness reported seeing the car plunge into the ocean before a man emerged and took off.

The car was nosed into the water. Picture: 7 News

The car was lifted out of the water. Picture: 7 News

Police are now working to identify the woman, who is aged in her 40s.

“At this point in time, Major Crash are attending the scene and inquiries will be made into the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident,” superintendent Mick Sutherland said.

Police have seized the vehicle Picture: 7 News

Emergency crews were able to remove the fully submerged car from the water on Saturday afternoon.

Police have appealed for any witnesses who may have seen the man flee the scene to come forward.

Police divers found the woman's body in the car. Picture: 7 News

“(He was) approximately 30 to 35 years of age, 180 centimetres tall, with long shoulder-length hair and at the time he was wearing jeans and a checked shirt.”

The vehicle will be forensically examined as part of a coronial investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are investigating the woman's death. Picture: 7 News

