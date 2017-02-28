The man who caused a horrific fatal crash in WA’s south west may never be charged with murder, as police continue to wait on long-term medical advice.

Capel crash driver may never face murder charge

Shaun Southern suffered serious head injuries in the crash that killed mother-of-two Jenni Pratt in Capel earlier this month, and remains in intensive care.

Southern was filmed zig-zagging through traffic, driving head-on towards vehicles that were forced to take evasive action, before he was ejected from his vehicle when he hit Ms Pratt’s car.

According to doctors, Southern is still in a critical condition but is showing signs of improvement.

Detectives are hopeful specialists will know by the end of the week if Southern has suffered any brain damage.

Horror highway crash driver 'starting to wake up'

Erratic driver filmed before tragic fatal head-on crash

Detectives are considering charging the 45-year-old with the murder of Ms Pratt and causing grievous bodily harm to her passenger Karen Williams, but it will depend on what mental capacity he has, if he wakes up.

In some good news, after more than a week in Bunbury Hospital Ms Williams was allowed to go home on Monday night.

Ms Williams’ daughter says her mother was fortunate to avoid any long-term injuries in the horror head-on crash.