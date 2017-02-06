'It's for the blind': Couple filmed stealing guide dog charity tin

Police are hunting for two thieves who were filmed stealing the iconic guide dog donation container from a Perth newsagency.

Money that is used to help train and raise guide dogs to assist Australia’s blind was stolen from the Dalkeith shop when a couple executed their plan to distract a staff member.

Standing at the counter, the pair asked if their parcel was ready for collection, prompting the shop worker to leave the counter and search for their non-existent package.

The man, who has distinctive tattoos on his arms, first gives the container a nudge before checking that the coast is clear and placing the small dog shaped container in a gift bag.

As he walks away, his accomplice waits to be told that her parcel isn’t there.

The staff only learned of the theft when someone tried to make a donation half an hour later.

“Very disappointed because it's for the blind and they need the support from the public,” the shop manager told 7 News.

The stolen money would have gone towards Guide Dogs Australia's dog training which costs more than $35,000 for each dog.

It may not be the first time the couple has struck either.



Two-weeks-ago at a cafe in Maylands, a man and woman distracted staff before stealing the tip jar in Fremantle, using a ploy that was similar to that used in the newsagency.



If you can help identify the thieves, contact Crime Stoppers.

