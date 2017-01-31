News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together

WATCH: Woman grabbed by hammer-wielding robber in terrifying break-in

Yahoo7 News /

Confronting CCTV has captured the moment a terrified woman was held by two men wielding hammers after they broke into her Perth home earlier this month.

Woman held by men wielding hammers during terrifying burglary inside WA home

Woman held by men wielding hammers during terrifying burglary inside WA home

Police have shared the vision as part of a desperate plea to find the men responsible for the cowardly act, labelling it an aggravated burglary and armed robbery.

According to WA Police the 44-year-old woman was home alone when the men smashed a window to gain entry to the Victoria Park home.

CCTV has captured the horrifying moment a woman was held by hammer-wielding men. Source: WA Police

Police say the woman was held around the neck while the other man stole things from her home. Source: WA Police


The incident occurred at the McMillan Street house on January 20 at around 8.55pm.

In the nail-biting footage, the victim can be seen being led into a room by a man while another man with a hammer follows behind.

WA Police said one of the men held the victim around the neck, while the other stole items from inside the residence.

In confronting vision, the woman is seen being led into a room by a man while another man with a hammer follows them. Source: WA Police

The two men fled the property on foot, running along McMillian Street.

Anyone who can assist in this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Today's top news stories- January 31

Back To Top