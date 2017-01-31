WATCH: Woman grabbed by hammer-wielding robber in terrifying break-in

Confronting CCTV has captured the moment a terrified woman was held by two men wielding hammers after they broke into her Perth home earlier this month.

Police have shared the vision as part of a desperate plea to find the men responsible for the cowardly act, labelling it an aggravated burglary and armed robbery.

According to WA Police the 44-year-old woman was home alone when the men smashed a window to gain entry to the Victoria Park home.

The incident occurred at the McMillan Street house on January 20 at around 8.55pm.

In the nail-biting footage, the victim can be seen being led into a room by a man while another man with a hammer follows behind.

WA Police said one of the men held the victim around the neck, while the other stole items from inside the residence.

The two men fled the property on foot, running along McMillian Street.

Anyone who can assist in this investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

