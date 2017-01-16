Family mourns loss of tourist who died in Perth cliff jump

The heartbroken family of a Taiwanese tourist, who died while cliff jumping, are making their way to Perth to bring the 31-year-old’s body home.

Eddie Chiang plunged to his death at the popular Blackwell Reach, near Bicton, on Sunday afternoon.

A witness told Seven News he pulled Mr Chiang’s lifeless body from the bottom of the river, and the 31-year-old was raced to shore on a kayak.

Paramedics were then unable to revive him.

Mr Chiang had arrived in Australia in 2015 and was travelling around the country while on a working visa.

The 31-year-old had been documenting his adventure on social media before his trip took a tragic turn.

Mr Chiang is now the second person to die at Blackwell Reach in the past decade, but the council says it still wants swimmers to have access to the popular spot.

The cliff face, which is access through a bush track, has warning signs along the way with authorities claiming education, not prevention, is the answer.

“Rather than prevent access from these areas, we want to make sure people are better educated about the risks,” Lauren Nimmo from Royal Life Saving said.

It remains unclear what caused Mr Chiang’s death with an autopsy to be carried out.