Doctor who killed her husband with a mallet after years of sordid abuse will not be deported

A Sri Lankan doctor who killed her abusive husband with a mallet after years of horrific abuse will be allowed to stay in Australia upon her release from prison after her visa was reinstated.

WA woman who bashed husband to death won't be deported to Sri Lankan

Chamari Liyanage is serving four years for killing her husband and fellow doctor Dinendra Athukorala in June 2014 at their home in the West Australian town of Geraldton.

She was found guilty of killing her "manipulative and merciless" husband with a mallet but acquitted of the more serious charge of murder.

Liyanage, who the West Australian reports could be released into the community as early as next month, was facing deportation until the immigration minister interceded.

During her murder trial the court heard how Liyanage entered into an "automatic state" when she killed her husband.

Forensic psychologist Victoria Pascu told the Supreme Court automatism was a legal, not a psychiatric term, but it referred to a state of mind, caused by a malfunction of the brain, leading to a person acting in an unconscious state.

Her defence successfully argued the psychotic state arose following years of sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband.

Dr Athukorala's computer revealed he frequently searched for pornography depicting bestiality and rape.

As well as controlling his wife's movements and finances, he forced her into a threesome with a 17-year-old girl on one occasion.

After contemplating suicide on a number of occasions, Liyanage finally snapped, picking up a 1.8-kilogram mallet and bashing her husband to death.

Dr Pascu told the court during the murder trial last February Liyanage's actions were "overwhelming, sudden and unexpected".

At the end of the three-week trial, Liyanage was found not guilty of murder but convicted of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The former doctor has reportedly been studying and planning to write a book with the hope of helping other victims of domestic violence once she is released.

She has been eligible for parole since June last year but was facing immediate deportation after her visa was cancelled automatically on character grounds.

The doctor's friends in Geraldton have been campaigning to convince the Department of Immigration and Border Protection to reconsider her visa cancellation.

Liyanage's circumstances spurred domestic violence figurehead Rosie Batty to ask Immigration Minister Peter Dutton to reconsider the doctor's case.

Her immigration lawyer Alisdair Putt was told Thursday his client would be able to stay in Australia following a review by the department.

"She is very thankful to the department and the minister for their compassionate consideration of her request," Mr Putt told the West Australian.

"She was also extremely moved by the level of support from the Australian public."

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual or domestic abuse, don't suffer in silence, call 1800 RESPECT any time of day or night.