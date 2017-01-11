'You don't go out and stab someone': Kids plead for answers

News

Parents of baby killed by meningococcal say they couldn't afford the vaccine

Andrea Geranis was outside his Lockridge home on Monday night when he was attacked, with his teenage son finding him collapsed in a pool of blood.

“If it wasn’t for my brother, my dad still wouldn’t be alive and for this, I thank my brother,” Mr Geranis’s daughter Shanaya said.

Stab victim Andrea Geranis' children - Brayden, Letiesha and Shanaya. Source: 7 News

Police at the Lockridge scene. Source: 7 News

Mr Geranis’ 15-year-old son Brayden told 7 News he heard another man telling his father to go back inside before he saw his father stumble backward and yell out for help.

He then grabbed a towel and tried to stop the bleeding as the family waited for paramedics to arrive.

Stab victim Andrea Geranis (left). Source: 7 News

"(Brayden) just wants his dad home. He doesn’t understand what’s going on, he doesn’t understand why this has happened to our family,” daughter Letiesha Geranis said.

“(My dad) has family, kids. You don’t go out and stab someone. It’s not human.”

Mr Geranis remains in a critical condition in Royal Perth Hospital, with his children pleading for someone to come forward.

Andrea Geranis remains in a critical condition in hospital. Source: 7 News

“We’re begging you, our family is heartbroken,” Letiesha Geranis said.

The hunt for the attacker continues.

Anyone with information on the stabbing should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

