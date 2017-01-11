Outback town becomes global viral sensation as 14 million watch road being laid

Who needs Netflix when you can watch an outback town make a new road?

Oddly satisfying: Fourteen million watch outback town lay new road

Moora Shire Council has a population of less than 2,000 but now has 59,000 Facebook followers after they shared drone footage of several trucks laying bitumen in an deeply satisfying video.

More than 14 million people tuned in to watch the five-kilometre stretch of road laid down in the Western Australian town since it was posted on Tuesday and a further 400,000 have shared it.

The shire’s chief executive Alan Leeson said he was confident their modest Facebook page had been hacked when he first saw the numbers.

“We thought, 'Oh we've been hacked', but it's all been checked out,” he told WA Today.

“I suggested we film the work because a lot of people don't have a perspective about how roads are bituminised... we thought it was be a good opportunity to show what we do.

“We sped the video up... the original goes for about 15 minutes.”

The dusty red sand can be seen disappearing as one truck lays down perfectly even strips of bitumen before another follows sealing the smooth black surface.

The operation is believed to have cost $443,000 but can you really put a price on 15 minutes of internet fame?