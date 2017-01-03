Man leaves dog in hot car, owner let off with warning

News

Yahoo7 News /

A Perth pet owner has been let off with a warning after rangers and police found the man's dog left baking in a hot car.

Concerned Subiaco residents noticed the panting dog locked inside the Toyota at 1pm on Tuesday.

The temperature had reached 38C outside, with the dog breathing heavily inside the hotter car.

The dog's owner received a warning. Source: 7 News

The dog locked inside the hot car. Source: 7 News

Officers and the rangers considered smashing the vehicle's window to get to the animal when the dog's owner appeared.

He told the officers that the dog had been in the car for only half an hour and argued he was parked in the shade.

A ranger looks at the dog inside the vehicle. Source: 7 News

The dog was taken safely out of the vehicle. Source: 7 News

Windows to the vehicle were also left slightly open.

After receiving a warning on pet safety, the man was allowed to take his dog from the scene.

The temperature later reached 40C on Tuesday, with the mercury tipped to hit 41C on Wednesday.

The dog's owner was spoken to at the scene. Source: 7 News

