Man leaves dog in hot car, owner let off with warning

A Perth pet owner has been let off with a warning after rangers and police found the man's dog left baking in a hot car.

Concerned Subiaco residents noticed the panting dog locked inside the Toyota at 1pm on Tuesday.

The temperature had reached 38C outside, with the dog breathing heavily inside the hotter car.

Officers and the rangers considered smashing the vehicle's window to get to the animal when the dog's owner appeared.

He told the officers that the dog had been in the car for only half an hour and argued he was parked in the shade.

Windows to the vehicle were also left slightly open.

After receiving a warning on pet safety, the man was allowed to take his dog from the scene.

The temperature later reached 40C on Tuesday, with the mercury tipped to hit 41C on Wednesday.