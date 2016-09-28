Holiday chaos: Hundreds stranded as Bali flights cancelled due to volcanic ash cloud

Flights to and from Bali have resumed this morning after yesterday's volcanic activity left hundreds of travellers stranded.

Passengers were stopped in their tracks during the busy school holiday period as Jetstar, Virgin and Tigerair grounded services due to ash cloud spewing from Mount Rinjani near Lombok.

Jetstar has confirmed it will resume flights to and from Bali this morning after services were cancelled overnight due to volcanic ash cloud.

The airline was warned passengers will experience very long delays this morning as they work to catch up on services.

The airline s confirmed it will look at putting on extra flights today to make up for cancellations.

Passengers have been advised they can get a flight credit voucher valid for the next 28 days or they are able to rebook a flight today.

Tigerair has also confirmed it has resumed flights this morning.

Virgin Australia is yet to update its flight status.

Almost all of the night flights out of Bali had been cancelled overnight with passengers being told it was likely they would be unable to leave until Thursday or later.

Jetstar flights: JQ38 Bali-Sydney, JQ58 Bali-Brisbane, JQ116 Bali-Singapore, JQ128 Bali-Adelaide, JQ57 Brisbane-Bali, JQ116 Perth-Bali and JQ127 Adelaide-Bali, had been cancelled on Tuesday.

[Travel alert] Volcanic ash cloud affecting overnight Bali flights https://t.co/yyWLWRx3Uj — Jetstar Airways (@JetstarAirways) September 27, 2016

The airline advised passengers of flights not listed as cancelled to head to the airport as normal.

In a statement, Jetstar said: "Early Wednesday morning our pilots and meteorologists will assess the latest information from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre and make a decision about flights scheduled for the rest of the day.

"Once flights resume we will look to get customers on the way to their destinations as quickly as possible.

"We will always put safety before schedule and will only commence flying when it is safe to do so."

The statement said Jetstar passengers were advised by SMS and email.

@7NewsPerth Conditions in Bali will continue to be monitored and updates provided as more info becomes available. 2/2 — Tigerair Australia (@TigerairAU) September 27, 2016

"If they choose to, customers booked on flights to or from Bali on 27 and 28 September will be able to get a credit voucher for their flights or move their flights to/from Bali within the next 28 days without paying a booking change fee or fare difference," the statement said.

Virgin Australia had cancelled two flights leaving Bali on Tuesday night, one to Sydney and another to Brisbane.

Flights have also been cancelled from Australia to Bali, which were due to depart Wednesday.

Virgin has said it would waive cancellation and change fees for customers who wished to change or cancel their flights.

Tigerair said it would update passengers about 10.30am Wednesday as to the status of their Perth-Bali and Bali-Melbourne flights.

On Tuesday Tigerair cancelled two flights, TT19 Perth to Bali and TT2 Bali to Melbourne, amid concerns flying was not safe because of an ash cloud.

"Weather conditions are outside the airline's control and safety always comes before schedule," a statement from Tigerair said.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and will keep customers updated via SMS and email as soon as new information becomes available. Tigerair Australia will resume services to and from Bali as soon as it is safe."

Passengers booked to travel on Tigerair services to and from Bali are advised to check in for their services as normal unless otherwise notified by the airline.

Perth Airport said it was monitoring the movement of volcanic ash over Indonesia in conjunction with the Bureau of Meteorology’s Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre.

“The volcanic ash may impact flights to and from Bali,” a statement said.

“Decisions about flights are made by individual airlines and operators. Safety is and always will be the highest priority.”

“Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline for information about their flight status prior to coming to Perth airport.”