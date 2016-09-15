Tourists injured in Bali ferry explosion

WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGES: Indonesian authorities say no Australians appear to have been involved in an accident onboard an Indonesian ferry which killed at least one person and injured 13 others on Thursday.

The fast boat, the Gili Cat 2, had just left Padangbai harbour for the Gili Islands near Lombok when a fuel tank exploded at about 9.30am.

It is believed 35 people, most of them foreign tourists, were on the ferry at the time.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade says it is seeking to confirm advice from Indonesia that no Aussies were involved.

"Indonesian authorities have advised the Australian Consulate-General in Bali that their records do not suggest that any Australians were involved in today's incident on board a fast boat travelling from East Bali to the Gili Islands," DFAT said in a statement.

"It seems there was some sort of explosion on the boat, so there was an emergency with the engine," Bali police spokesman Made Sudana said.

The boat was travelling from the port of Padangbai in eastern Bali to nearby Gili Trawangan islet with 35 people on board when its fuel tank exploded, Karangasem district police chief police chief Sugeng Sudarso said.

Initial media reports stated that the dead woman was German.

"I can't say if the dead victim was from Germany or another country. I have not obtained that information. I have never said she was from Germany," he told DPA.

Sudarso was earlier quoted as saying many passengers had been injured, although he did not know if any Australians were on board the vessel.

"One person died. It happened at around 9.35am. Victims were all evacuated, " he said.

"The victim was injured because of shrapnel ship. They are currently the Penta Clinic evacuated in Padangbai."

The passengers on the boat include nine British nationals, six Italians, five from France, four from Portugal, four Austrians and two Germans.

Police are questioning the boat's captain.