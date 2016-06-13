Mother faces neglect charges after children left at home during overseas trip

A Cloverdale woman who allegedly left two young children home alone while she flew to Bali says she couldn't bring them with her because their passports were lost.

The children are now in the care of Child Protection and the woman is facing neglect charges.

7 News organised an interpreter to interview the 28-year-old woman at her Cloverdale home.

It's alleged she left a four-year-old girl and six-year-old boy home alone while she was overseas.

She claims she couldn't take her children with her because their passports were lost in the post when she sent them abroad.

The interpreter said for the woman: "Because the post office lost my children's passports, that's what they did, that's what caused this hassle."

Police allege the children were alone for more than 24 hours and were found at the house when officers entered through an unlocked door.



It's understood the woman flew to Bali last Tuesday to renew her visa.



Border Force Officers then detained her when she flew back into Perth on Thursday.

She hasn't been able to speak to the children since they went into the care of the Department for Child Protection.

The woman said: "Of course I'm very concerned about it."

It's understood the children's father is yet to return to Perth from overseas and police say their investigation is continuing.

A neighbour told 7 News: "He does care about his kids. He's even had the kids come over to our house and they seemed to be in good shape."

WA Child Protection Minister Andrea Mitchell said the children were in the hands of departmental officials.

"When I first heard about this situation I was horrified," Ms Mitchell told reporters.

"Any specific chance where there's children of this age, or in fact any age, being left alone, is extremely concerning.

"This incident serves as an example of where the community actually takes a role in looking after and safe guarding children as well.

"The safety of children is the responsibility of all of us."