A Perth blogger, has shared a private moment between her and her baby daughter, as she cradled her in the shower while the little girl was sick.

'This is real, this is motherhood': Perth blogger shares raw photograph cradling sick daughter in shower

Kelli Bannister wasn't sure what the reception would be when she shared the photo online, which was taken by her five-year-old son Taj.

Ms Bannister, who goes by the The Barefoot Mum on social media, says she is in 'absolute shock, but truly humbled at the response' her photo received, after it was shared over 10,000 times in just 24 hours.

The mother-of-three explained her two oldest boys had been dealing with the flu for two weeks and the emotive photograph was taken at the moment Kelli was trying to comfort her daughter, Summer, 20 months, who was ill with congestion.

"In the morning she had started a coughing fit which led to her being sick on me and becoming hysterical.

"So I stripped us both down and placed us on the floor in the shower to calm her (and me) down.

"She snuggled right into me and after a few minutes was calm and that's where we stayed for at least 15 minutes before my eldest son Taj came in with my phone to tell me I had received a message." reports Daily Mail Australia.

Kelli said when she saw the image she was 'quite taken back at how real and raw it was' and that it shows 'an incredible bond of unconditional love between a mother and child'.

The 30-year-old posted the following message with the photo: "As Summer was coughing, being sick and working herself up into a frenzy, my Mumma instincts kicked in and I put us both in the shower, with the soothing sound of running water and the warmth touching our skin, she was calm within minutes......then, my 5 year old came in and snapped this!! Such a raw emotive moment of Motherhood in all her glory......messy bun and all!!"

Mrs Bannister comes from a long line of talented photographers and it looks like her little boy might just follow in her footsteps.