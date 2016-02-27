King of the Rotto swim

Eighteen year old Ben Freeman, from Canberra, has won the Karma Resorts 2016 Rottnest Channel Swim.

18-year-old Ben Freeman is the first solo swimmer to cross the line. Picture: Michael Wilson/The West Australian.

In near-perfect conditions this morning, Freeman completed the 19.7km swim in four hours, 18 minutes and 27 seconds, missing the record of four hours and 15 seconds.

He wins a cash prize of $5000.

The first female over the line was Jaime Bowler, who completed the course in four hours, 42 minutes and 15 seconds.

In the duo class, it was brothers Tim and Ben Hewitt, who clocked four hours, 20 minutes and 30 seconds.

And in the teams division, it was Rockeby Dental, which took the prize in three hours, 46 minutes and 54 seconds.

Race organisers reported two cases of hypothermia and two of sea sickness, all of which were treated on water and those affected are now back home and well.

Earlier, Premier Colin Barnett sounded the starter's siren as the first group of swimmers hit the water at 5.45am.

About 3000 swimmers took part in the event, with light winds and minimal swell providing ideal conditions.