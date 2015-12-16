Perth councils put off decision on 'disruptive' Airbnb' restrictions

Two Perth councils have deferred decisions on whether homeowners should be able to rent out their properties through travel website Airbnb.

The Shire of Peppermint Grove has delayed a vote on whether homeowners can rent out their homes through travel website Airbnb but has found it is not allowed under the town planning scheme.

The City of Bayswater also put off a vote, deferring to a workshop to re-work the policy.



The popular site has more than two million properties listed worldwide.

The Shire of Peppermint Grove and City of Bayswater councils say the flow of travellers is disrupting permanent residents,

The Peppermint Grove vote was deferred until February so the legal framework around the decision could be further explored.

But chief executive John Merrick said the council acknowledged Airbnb was a use it could not approve because it went against the provisions of the town planning scheme.

He said those who were currently renting out their properties had to stop doing so immediately.

"The council wanted to just check the legal aspect of closing it down and we will do that at our next meeting, which unfortunately is not until February," Mr Merrick said.

"In terms of the scheme it’s a prohibited use."

Alanah Jenkin is one of the 60 million people who uses Airbnb. She rents out two properties in Bayswater through the site.

“They are short term tenants. They come in for a three or seven-night stay and we can come in and water the gardens and do all the cleaning ourselves,” she said.

But Alanah's extra cash flow faces an uncertain future as the City of Bayswater plans to hold a workshop to re-work its policy on new restrictions on short-term holiday homes.

The restrictions in the policy before tonight's decision include property owners supplying the council with a management plan - outlining guest numbers, noise restrictions and house rules.

“If I was to rent this out normally, they wouldn't be knocking on my door asking who my tenants are or how many people are here,” Alanah said.

The WA Planning Commission has statewide guidelines for short-term accommodation.

It states property owners should apply for approval from their local council and houses should be in a tourism area, rather than a residential zone to reduce problems for long term residents.

It is up to individual councils if they want the policy enforced.

