WA highway closed over acid spill fear

Part of WA's Great Northern Highway in the Mid West region has been closed and an exclusion zone set up after a road train hauling ammonia nitrate caught fire.

The driver of the road train had a lucky escape after a fire began in the rear of his cab 110 kilometres north of Meekatharra. He managed to steer the truck off the highway as the fire caught hold, earning praise from police.

"The driver did a fantastic job getting the truck off the highway with the limited time he had, after discovering the fire in the rear cabin," Sergeant Greg Dowding of Meekatharra Police said on Sunday.

The $400 000 prime mover has been totally destroyed by the fire. Police first closed the highway on fears of a leak but reopened it soon after, saying there was no spillage.

However, the highway was closed again and an exclusion zone set up after the Volunteer Fire Rescue Service found a hole in one of the containers.

A one kilometre exclusion zone is in place at the accident site and motorists are being requested to avoid this location until further notice.