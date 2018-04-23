News

Katie Price Perseveres Through London Marathon in Massive Lung Costume

English TV personality Katie Price took part in the London Marathon on April 22 dressed in an elaborate lung-themed costume.According to reports, Price ran the marathon in honour of her mother who was diagnosed with a terminal lung illness.Video posted on social media shows Price pushing through at around the eight mile mark, despite reportedly not doing any training. The marathon was also deemed the hottest on record with temperatures of 23.2 degrees Celcius recorded.At the time of writing, Price had raised over £1,100 out of a £2,000 fundraising goal for the British Lung Foundation. Credit: Lucy Christmas via Storyful

