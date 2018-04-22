Suicide Blast Kills Dozens at Kabul Voter Registration Centre

A suicide bomb killed 31 and injured over 50 outside a voter registration centre in Kabul on April 22.According to Reuters, the so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast through its AMAQ news agency.Long-delayed parliamentary elections are due to be held in October in many areas of the country under Taliban control and attacks targeting voter registration centres have increased in recent times.This video shows the aftermath of the blast, including the blood-soaked belongings of the victims, many of which were believed to be women and children.Following the blast, gunfire and protests erupted in the city, and a further explosion was reported at another voter registration centre in the Baghlan region of the country. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful