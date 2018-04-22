Politicians Arrested Over Anti-Government Protests in Armenia

Several politicians leading anti-government protests in Armenia were arrested on April 22 amid ongoing unrest over the country’s new prime minister.The leader of the protests, Nikol Pashinian, was detained in Yerevan after talks between him and Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan failed.April 22 marked the tenth day of protests following Sargsyan’s appointment.Protesters deemed the election anti-democratic.This video shows several men being tackled by police including politician Sasun Mikayelyan (at 0.26.) Credit: RFE/RL’s Armenian service (Azatutyun TV) via Storyful