Police Tackle, Arrest Masked Protesters During White Nationalist Rally in Newnan

Protesters wearing masks were tackled and arrested by police in Newnan, Georgia, on Saturday, April 21, during a rally hosted by the National Socialist Movement.These videos taken from the rally show police pointing guns at protesters before grabbing a masked demonstrator and throwing him to the ground. The protesters could be heard chanting “hands up, don’t shoot.”A reporter at the scene also took video of police tackling one protester to the ground. When asked why the arrests were being made, an officer told the reporter it was because they were wearing masks. In these videos, an officer can be heard demanding a protester to remove the mask.The National Socialist Movement is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “one of the largest and most prominent neo-Nazi groups in the United States.”The City of Newnan had more than a month to prepare for the rally after the group applied for the first permits. More than 40 law enforcement agencies were present, and fences had been placed around the park where the rally was to be held.City officials had said they had no choice but to approve the permit for the rally, which was to celebrate Adolf Hitler’s birthday. Between 50 and 100 members of the group were expected. Credit: Grant Baxter via Storyful

