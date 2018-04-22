News

Bear Spotted Visiting Yellowstone's Old Faithful

The camera at Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful caught a rare glimpse on Saturday, April 21. In the early hours right before dawn, a bear can be seen visiting the famous geyser.The Geyser Observation And Study Association identified the bear as a Grizzly and said the poor quality of the video is because of the early morning light. The group regularly posts timelapse videos of the geyser, which erupts every 35 to 120 minutes. Credit: Geyser Observation And Study Association/National Park Service via Storyful

Latest

0423_1800_PER-HeartAttack
1:38

Man brought back to life by mates after heart attack
0423_1800_PER-Fatal
1:17

Teen sentenced for five years after fatal crash killed friend
0423_1800_PER-Cat
1:14

Cat found with arrow in neck
0423_1800_PER-meningococcal
1:43

Vaccination plea after man nearly dies from meningococcal
0423_1800_PER-Shark
1:51

Shark attack victim put himself in harm's way: WA minister
0423_1800_SYD-Slang
0:29

New slang used by teenagers to throw shade at parents
0423_1800_vic_hero
1:32

War hero to make important trip for Anzac Day
0423_1800_SYD-Komodo
0:23

Kraken the komodo dragon celebrates his birthday

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym