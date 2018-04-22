Bear Spotted Visiting Yellowstone's Old Faithful

The camera at Yellowstone National Park’s Old Faithful caught a rare glimpse on Saturday, April 21. In the early hours right before dawn, a bear can be seen visiting the famous geyser.The Geyser Observation And Study Association identified the bear as a Grizzly and said the poor quality of the video is because of the early morning light. The group regularly posts timelapse videos of the geyser, which erupts every 35 to 120 minutes. Credit: Geyser Observation And Study Association/National Park Service via Storyful