President Armen Sarkisian Visits Protesters, Speaks with Opposition Leader During Yerevan Rally

Armenian President Armen Sarkisian visited protesters on Yerevan’s Republic Square on Saturday, April 21. Saturday marked the ninth day of protests since the appointment of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister.Surrounded by the thousands of protesters, Sarkisian also spoke with opposition leader Nikol Pashinian. During the rally, Pashianian reportedly told the crowd he demanded the immediate resignation of Sargsyan. A number of protesters “were arrested”: http://stryfl.com/4gap earlier Saturday.Sargsyan, who served as president from 2008 to early 2018, was elected as prime minister by parliament on April 17. Critics have said the election was anti-democratic and have branded it as a power grab. In 2015, Armenia held a constitutional referendum that lessened the power of the president and gave greater power to the parliament. Credit: Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty via Storyful