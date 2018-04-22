Watch Snow Fall on Mount Mauna Kea's Peak
Snow fell across Hawaii’s Big Island summit peaks on Friday, April 20. The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning for the peaks.The weather service also issued a flash flood watch on Friday for areas that were already recovering from historic flooding last week.This video shows the snow falling at Mount Mauna Kea before a stunning sunset as seen from two angles at the Canada France Hawaii Telescope. Credit: Canada France Hawaii Telescope via Storyful