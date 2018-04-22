Police Detain Protesters in Yerevan on Ninth Day of Armenia Protests

Police detained a number of protesters in Yerevan on April 21, bundling a number of protesters into police vans on the ninth day of protests against the appointment of former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan as prime minister.The state-owned ArmenPress news agency said some 93 people had been detained by 4pm as the protests continued. This video shows a number of detentions. Elsewhere in the city authorities dragged a number of activists from cars that were blocking busy streets.Sargsyan, who served as president from 2008 to early 2018, was elected as prime minister by parliament on April 17. Critics have said the election was anti-democratic and have branded it as a power grab. In 2015, Armenia held a constitutional referendum which lessened the power of the president and gave greater power to the parliament. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful