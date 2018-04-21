Avicii Song Rings Out From Utrecht Church Bells in Beautiful Tribute
Malgosia Fiebig, the city carillonneur of Utrecht, used the bells at the Dom Tower to pay tribute to renowned electronic dance music figure Avicii, following his death on April 20.In a tweet on the evening the death of the artist was announced, Fiebig posted an image showing the musical notes to Avicii’s Hey Brother, saying she would perform a tribute featuring a trio of songs from the artist at 11 am the following day.Local woman Tineke Tijhuis-Boot posted footage from the city on April 21, with Fiebig’s musical tribute ringing out from the Dom Tower. Credit: Tineke Tijhuis-Boot via Storyful