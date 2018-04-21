Snipers Overlook Crowd of Protesters Near Israel-Gaza Border (File)

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that four people were killed during protests near the border between Gaza and Israel on April 20. Another 729 people were reported injured.This footage is said to show Israeli snipers at the border with Gaza on April 6.Demonstrators turned out to border areas of the Gaza Strip for the fourth Friday in a row, on April 20, demanding the right to return to what they consider to be their land in Palestine.The IDF has responded to the demonstrations, which include burning tires, throwing rocks, and attacks on the border fence, by firing live bullets, rubber bullets, and dropping and firing tear gas at people behind the border fence. Credit: Shady Salfite via Storyful