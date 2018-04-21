Hunting Orca Pod Separates Larger Grey Whale From Her Calf in Monterey Bay Encounter

Tourists aboard a Sanctuary Cruises boat in Monterey Bay, California, on April 17 were witness to an attack by a pack of Orca, targeting a grey whale and her calf, as seen in this video.This drone footage shows the encounter, in which the Orca separate the mother from her calf. Members of the pod of much smaller Orca can be seen physically pushing the two grey whales apart. According to Giancarlo Thomae from Santuary Crusises, the Orcas went on to kill the calf for food. Credit: Giancarlo Thomae via Storyful