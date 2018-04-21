Role reversal: chickens chase (Liam) Fox

Protesters dressed as chickens chased Liam Fox, the UK Trade Minister, as he arrived for his North Somerset constituency surgery in Portishead, near Bristol in the UK on Friday.

The protesters from campaign group Global Justice Now tried to hand him a survey they had conducted that showed 85 percent of Fox’s own constituency were opposed to chlorinated chicken in their food supply.

The protest stunt was to raise concerns about a possible future trade deal with the United States that some fear could see chlorinated chicken and growth hormones enter the UK food supply.

Soundbite: Martin Powell, chair of Global Justice Now Bristol