Students across the U.S. walked out of their schools as part of the National Day of Action to Prevent Gun Violence in Schools, which coincided with the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings, on April 20, 2018.

In this video compilation, students in Seattle are seen protesting gun violence by holding signs that say things like “Protect our kids,” “Bullet-free zone,” “Not one more” and “Enough!”