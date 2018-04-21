Police Raid on University Leads to Protests in Paris

Protesters gathered in Paris, France on April 20 to support a student movement against proposed education reforms.Since March 26, students have occupied the Pierre Mendès-France Center of Pantheon-Sorbonne University. The occupation was cleared in the early hours of Friday, April 20, as security forces raided the building. According to France24, nearly 100 protesters were removed from the center, known locally as Tolbiac, by force.In response to the raid, protesters outside the university set trash cans on fire, as seen in this footage.President Emmanuel Macron’s reforms would enable public universities to rank and accept applicants based on their academic merit. Credit: Remi Isidor via Storyful