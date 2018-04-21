Zoo Shares Brown Snake Survival Tips After Man Dies From Bite in Townsville

After a Townsville man died trying to remove an eastern brown snake from his Deeragun property on April 19, the Australian Reptile Park issued safety tips on the deadly reptile.Education Officer Michael Tate, known as Ranger Mick, explained that the snakes seek water sources and are attracted to wood piles and long grass. He also advised people to never attempt to move or kill a snake.The Australian Reptile Park conducts anti-venom milking, where keepers milk the snakes in order to create anti-venom.The venom is then sent to Melbourne, to be processed into anti-venom for humans. In January, the zoo told Storyful that every year, at least 2,000 people are bitten by snakes in Australia, and more than 300 receive anti-venom treatment. Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful