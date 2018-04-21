Thuringowa Sibling's Alleged 'Party Drug' Empire Dismantled

Townsville officers searched two Kirwan, Thuringowa houses on April 19, finding a stash of party drugs they alleged were the property of a brother and sister.According to police, who spoke to the Townsville Bulletin, they seized “cannabis, cocaine, LSD, steroids, restricted prescription drugs, $6,400 cash, an MDMA ‘shopping list’ and instructions on cannabis production during the raids”.A 27-year-old man and 20-year-old woman face 42 charges pertaining to the raid, a 23-year-old man and 21-year-old man were also charged with drug offences. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful