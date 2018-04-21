The Talk - Busy Philipps on Teaching Daughters Self-Acceptance & Plastic Surgery Fears

Actress Busy Philipps visits "The Talk" discusses her new film "I Feel Pretty" with Amy Schumer and her goal to teach her daughters self acceptance. "My heart would break into a million pieces if my daughters ever said some of the things that I know I've said to myself, and so I try to just like lead by example now," says Philipps. "It's a little bit that 'fake it 'til you make it' thing and I feel like in the last two years, I've really given over to just being me and things have never been better...For whatever it's worth, I do kind of feel [like] I've never looked better...I haven't ever had anything injected in my face. I'm weird about stuff like that ...I'm like too nervous about stuff like that."