The Talk - Busy Philipps on Teaching Daughters Self-Acceptance & Plastic Surgery Fears

Actress Busy Philipps visits "The Talk" discusses her new film "I Feel Pretty" with Amy Schumer and her goal to teach her daughters self acceptance. "My heart would break into a million pieces if my daughters ever said some of the things that I know I've said to myself, and so I try to just like lead by example now," says Philipps. "It's a little bit that 'fake it 'til you make it' thing and I feel like in the last two years, I've really given over to just being me and things have never been better...For whatever it's worth, I do kind of feel [like] I've never looked better...I haven't ever had anything injected in my face. I'm weird about stuff like that ...I'm like too nervous about stuff like that."

Latest

1:57

State government urging drivers to take responsibility
1:28

McGowan brushes aside calls to protect WA beaches
1:43

Lightning storm leaves thousands without power
2:14

Perth father's shocking meningococcal scare
1:41

Competency tests reveal Queensland's teachers top the country
1:34

Power bills woes for Queenslanders
1:40

Police investigating death of juveniles in horrific crash
2:03

Fuel prices continue on a high

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

