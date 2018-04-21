The Talk - Busy Philipps on High School Reunion; Overshadowed by Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen

Busy Philipps shares a hilarious story her 10-year high school reunion that got overshadowed by actors Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen. "I thought for my 10 year high school reunion that I would have that moment, because I moved to L.A., I had been on "Dawson's Creek," "Freaks and Geeks" and I was on "ER" at the time with Sara [Gilbert] and I had just gotten married and I had never felt better," shares Philipps. "For 10 minutes, I totally got that moment. Then, my friend from high school, Jenny Mullen (who was kind of my nemesis) -- she showed up with Jason Biggs you guys!" Since "American Pie" was one of the biggest movies during that time, Philipps adds, "You could have done a hard cut to just everyone surrounding Jenny and Jason and just me in the corner with my husband," and jokingly says, "I mean I feel like it was uncool she brought that guy [laughs], but they're married, they have kids now, so it's all fine."