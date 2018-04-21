Georgia Police Officer Frees Mother Raccoon, Two Babies From Duct

A police officer in Peachtree City, Georgia, helped free a mother raccoon and her two babies on Thursday, April 16. Police body-camera video shows Cpl. Justin Arnzen helping the mother into a box from what appears to be an air duct.Arnzen and the workers then place two baby raccoons into the box with their mother. The officer then carries the box to a wooded area nearby where he releases them. He later brought them food and water, but the family had already left the area. Credit: Peachtree City Police Department via Storyful