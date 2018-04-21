100 students fill sidewalk in gun violence protest in California

Students at Benicia High School in California walked off campus for the National Day of Action to Prevent Gun Violence in Schools, which coincided with the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shootings.

“I filmed this to capture the compelling students in their protest against America's gun laws,” the filmer said. “At least 100 students walked off Benicia High campus to march towards the main street where Benicia residents, shoppers and travelers would be able to view this incredible advance against the availability and usage of these deadly ranged weaponries — all while being followed by several Benicia police officers to assure their safety and that things did not get out of hand.”

“As the students marched down this main street, they were all chanting, ‘Spread love, not hate! We just want to graduate!’” the filmer added.