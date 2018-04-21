News

Several Kauai State Parks Remain Closed After Flooding

Two major state parks on Kauai, Hawaii, were to remain closed indefinitely on Thursday, April 19, in the aftermath of significant flooding across the area.Hāʻena State Park and the adjacent Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park, including the Kalalau Trail, were closed because of flood damage, a news release said. Kuhio Highway, which is the only way in and out of both parks, was closed because of multiple landslides.Additionally, portions of Wailua River State Park, especially areas close to the river course, were impacted by the flooding, the release said. The park’s marina was flooded and impacted by floating debris. However, the park overlooks, waterfall viewpoints and heiau sites were open and accessible.Polihale State Park was also closed for repairs to the flooded entry road.This video released by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows an aerial assessment of the parks on April 18 following the flooding. Credit: Hawaii DLNR via Storyful

