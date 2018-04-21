News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Special report: Rivers of Blood impact

Enoch Powell delivered his infamous 'Rivers of Blood' speech 50 years ago on Friday.

Latest

0422_1800_per_ad
1:57

State government urging drivers to take responsibility
0422_1800_per_sharks
1:28

McGowan brushes aside calls to protect WA beaches
0422_1800_per_lightning
1:43

Lightning storm leaves thousands without power
0422_1800_per_meningococcal
2:14

Perth father's shocking meningococcal scare
0422_1800_qld_teachers
1:41

Competency tests reveal Queensland's teachers top the country
0422_1800_qld_bills
1:34

Power bills woes for Queenslanders
0422_1800_qld_crash
1:40

Police investigating death of juveniles in horrific crash
0422_1800_qld_petrol
2:03

Fuel prices continue on a high

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym