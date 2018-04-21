Syrian Forces Bombard Islamic State-Held Areas in South Damascus

Syrian regime forces and their allies shelled what they said were Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra positions on the southern outskirts of Damascus on April 20.The offensive was launched after the initial failure of negotiations to evacuate Islamic State from areas including al-Hajar al-Aswad, and the Yarmouk camp, which houses a Palestinian population. There were at least 1,500 Syrian and Palestinians families besieged there, according to a Yarmouk Camp community group.As the bombardment was ongoing, reports emerged of an agreement to withdraw by insurgents in the area. Reuters said “the army’s bombardment continued pending a full surrender deal.”This video was shared by pro-regime media and is described as showing heavy bombardment hitting al-Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Camp in south Damascus. Credit: War Media via Storyful