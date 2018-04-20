Passing Motorist Rescues Woman From Car Sinking in Montana Flood

Two brothers came to the aid of a woman who was trapped on top of her car as it was sinking in frigid floodwaters in Dunkirk, Montana, on Tuesday night, April 17.Matt and Seth McCollam were driving back through Dunkirk from a job in North Dakota when they came to an intersection on Highway 2 that was completely flooded.They saw a car sinking into the floodwater and could see that there was a person yelling for help on top of it.Seth McCollam swam out to the woman and helped her back to safety. His brother Matt recorded the dramatic scene on his phone.According to a local report the brothers gave the woman a blanket and helped her to warm up before driving her to meet her husband. Credit: Matthew McCollam via Storyful