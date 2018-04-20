Boy racer almost mowing down mum and baby

This is the heart-stopping moment a reckless boy racer almost ploughed into a woman and her baby as he jumped a red light while speeding through a busy town centre. Shocking CCTV footage shows Eamon McCarthy, 23, coming within inches of the mum as she pushed her child's pram across the road at a pedestrian crossing. In the 27-second video, released by police, the motorist is seen dangerously racing his battered Volkswagen Passat in Rugby, Warks., as police chased him.