Cars and Buildings Burnt Out During Protests in South Africa's Mahikeng Province

Buildings and vehicles were burned and stores were looted in Mahikeng, the capital of South Africa’s North West province, on April 19 and 20, as protesting residents blocked roads to demand the resignation of the province premier, Supra Mahumapelo.African National Congress leaders were in Mahikeng on April 20 to attend a meeting called by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Ramaphosa was expected to address the public about the protests later that day. Credit: Lirandzu Themba via Storyful