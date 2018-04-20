Bill for Damage After Student Occupation Runs to Hundreds of Thousands of Euro, Says Paris University President

A student occupation of the Pierre Mendès-France Center of the Pantheon-Sorbonne University, in Paris, was cleared in the early hours of April 20.Georges Haddad, president of the university, said he was relieved the occupation was over and that no one was injured. He decried the damage left in the occupation’s wake, however, and said hundreds of thousands of euro of public money would now have to be spent on the clean-up. Credit: Juliette de Noyelle via Storyful